Used 1997 INFINITI J30 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 1997 J30
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque193 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Measurements
Length191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.8 in.
Height54.7 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Brown Pearl Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Beige Metallic
  • Aspen White Pearl Glow Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Olive Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Green Pearl Metallic
  • Starfire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Greenish Gray Pearl Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Ivory Quartz Metallic
  • Deep Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Purple Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Platinum Metallic
