Used 1997 INFINITI J30 Sedan Consumer Reviews

'Fits me like a glove.' tnasiti , 06/29/2008 Touring 4dr Sedan (1997.5) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful My Gold J30t is my third. I hit the wheel well of a truck exiting a lot perpendicular to my direction. Totaled my '95 but she totally protected me. This car is built like a welter weight boxer-rounded, firm, athletic lines. Women say that my J30's sexy lines and cozy interior warm and cradle them, evoking a sensuality rare in today's cars. She is comfortable on the highway and her engine emits a quiet growl when accelerating, like Serena Williams' aggressiveness on the court. Luxury-Sport is an apt description. I give her the normal maintenance she needs, plus some extras. Next is a set of chrome 17" rims with 235/45 shoes and an iPod doc. She's classy, sassy, and deserves every bit. Report Abuse

Wonderful Car bjbird2 , 04/17/2002 4dr Sedan (1997.5) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful An excellent all around car. Handles well, quiet, good quality in a unique design. I now have two of these, a 93' and a 97', and I love them both. Report Abuse

Yes and No Craig , 09/27/2005 4dr Sedan (1997.5) 1 of 1 people found this review helpful A comfortable car with inexpensive luxury. Handles well, but is a little heavy. All the bells and wistles are great and the stereo kicks butt. Upgraded tired make a world of difference. Rather bland apperance, but hey I could see that before I bought it. For the money, it was a steal. Report Abuse

Fun & Fast Comfort Oshkabee , 07/19/2006 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Purchased this three year-old J30 from a Dealer in 2000 for about 1/2 MSRP. It had 20k miles. What a deal! This car has been perfect for me. I'm 6'3" and have plenty of leg room in the front. I rarely carry passengers in the back, but when I do a little adjustment gives them plenty of room (and comfort too!) I have NEVER had a major repair. I've replaced the brake pads and turned the front rotors (once). It now has 115k miles. At 103k I paid $1400 to have a major tune-up (timing belt, other belts, flush <everything>, filters, water pump, trans adjustment). Great vehicle and still looks like new! Report Abuse