Estimated values
1997 INFINITI J30 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,140
|$1,831
|$2,208
|Clean
|$1,004
|$1,616
|$1,949
|Average
|$730
|$1,186
|$1,432
|Rough
|$456
|$756
|$915
Estimated values
1997 INFINITI J30 Touring 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$917
|$1,598
|$1,969
|Clean
|$807
|$1,410
|$1,739
|Average
|$587
|$1,035
|$1,278
|Rough
|$367
|$660
|$817
Estimated values
1997 INFINITI J30 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,047
|$1,761
|$2,150
|Clean
|$921
|$1,554
|$1,898
|Average
|$670
|$1,141
|$1,395
|Rough
|$419
|$727
|$891
Estimated values
1997 INFINITI J30 4dr Sedan (1997.5) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$974
|$1,689
|$2,078
|Clean
|$857
|$1,491
|$1,835
|Average
|$624
|$1,094
|$1,348
|Rough
|$390
|$698
|$862