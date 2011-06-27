Used 1996 INFINITI J30 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Just a little more space
Colby L. Castaneda, 07/22/2003
4dr Sedan
3 of 3 people found this review helpful
Well what can I say. If it weren't for my wife I would have never experienced the J-30. She had always liked the styling (exterior) of the J-30 and that was the car she wanted. Little did I know that I would be the one who fell in love with it. It handles great, the power is awesome, and the ride is second to none. We were fortunate enough to get one that mechanicaly was flawless. The only real problem is the leather is a little more worn that I'd liked. But I plan on having it re- upholstered. This car has made me a fan of infiniti/nissan products. Lexus may offer the softest ride, but I'll gladly give up just a tad of softness for balance and power.
Report Abuse
Most Reliable Car
oldschooldevil, 09/05/2010
Touring 4dr Sedan
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
Believe it or not I'm driving this car and it has over 250,000 miles on it and it still runs like the day I got it. It has very nice interior. Practically leather every where. And very nice ride. I love the sound system and basically everything about this car. I have taken very good care of this car and the only thing that has gone out has been the moon roof (not a big deal but very expensive) and the driver side window (cheap). Other than that, that's all. Amazing car! If they ever bring this car back out. I'm all over it!!
Report Abuse
Infiniti and Beyond
Steve, 07/15/2005
4dr Sedan
1 of 1 people found this review helpful
I bought this car used with 65,000 and I swear to you that this vehicle drives/feels/and even smells brand spankin' new! I love this car. She loves the highway too...Even in torrential rains!! I had a terrible accident due to rain 20 yrs ago. This is the first and only car I have felt safe in under such conditions. Recommendations.....if you see it take advantage of the Infiniti line no matter what the age.
Report Abuse
What a pleasure to drive...
saringv, 04/05/2010
4dr Sedan
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
I have always wanted one of the J30s. The rear styling is out of this world. Hard to believe that the MSRP in 1996 was $36k! Anyway, bought mine with 61k miles, serviced every 3750 miles and the 60k service was done except the timing belt, which is the one weak design flaw of this car. Other than that, I feel great driving this car. Buying premium not fun, but I balance it out. Flat ground- top off with 89. Hilly- 91 with octane boost. K&N filter and I get 26/27 MPG!
Report Abuse
A very reliable car!
oldschooldevil, 09/28/2010
Touring 4dr Sedan
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Well this car has over 215,000 miles on it and it still runs as if it was new. The first owner took very good care of it and so have I. Since I have had it, all I have done is basic maintenance to it. It is a great car. Very comfortable. I have owned other cars that are worth more than this car and I think this car beat them in luxury. The only negative is that the gas tank sits directly behind the rear seats so the trunk is not big at all and you cant lay the seats down. Other than that, I can't think of anything else.
Report Abuse
Also consider these sponsored cars
Related Used 1996 INFINITI J30 Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2008
- Used Kia Cadenza 2018
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
- Used Buick Regal TourX 2018
- Used GMC Yukon 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- MINI Convertible 2021
- 2022 MINI Convertible News
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Audi RS 6
Other models to consider
- Nissan Rogue Sport 2020
- 2021 Nissan Rogue
- 2021 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Nissan Versa
- 2021 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Nissan Sentra
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- Nissan 370Z 2020
- 2021 Nissan Armada
- 2021 Nissan Maxima
Research similar vehicles
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- Ford F-150 2021
- Jeep Gladiator 2021
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Other models
- Used Bentley Continental GTC Grand Prairie TX
- Used Ford Transit Connect South Bend IN
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Coral Springs FL
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Glendale CA
- Used MINI Countryman Palmdale CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Palmdale CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Grand Prairie TX
- Used Genesis GV80 Grand Prairie TX
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe Pasadena TX
- Used Rolls-Royce Dawn Moreno Valley CA
- Used Toyota Sequoia Joliet IL
- Used Lexus NX 200t Pasadena TX
- Used Audi S7 West Valley City UT
- Used BMW 7 Series Sunnyvale CA
- Used Lexus GX 470 Joliet IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Glendale CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Chula Vista CA
- Used Buick Regal TourX Sterling Heights MI
- Used Ford Freestyle West Valley City UT
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Coral Springs FL
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van Sterling Heights MI
- Used Kia Rondo Denton TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class Denton TX
- Used Honda Accord Pomona CA
- Used Chevrolet Malibu Limited Metairie LA
- Used Buick Encore Littleton CO
- Used Genesis G90 Chula Vista CA
- Used Ford Taurus X South Bend IN
- Used BMW X3 M Henderson NV
- Used INFINITI JX Cary NC