Used 1996 INFINITI J30 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1818
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/22 mpg16/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/418.0 mi.304.0/418.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.19.0 gal.
Combined MPG1818
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque193 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm193 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l3.0 l
Horsepower210 hp @ 6400 rpm210 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersV6V6
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room37.7 in.37.7 in.
Front leg room41.3 in.41.3 in.
Front hip room54.1 in.54.1 in.
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.54.1 in.
Rear leg room30.5 in.30.5 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.56.5 in.
Measurements
Length191.3 in.191.3 in.
Curb weight3533 lbs.3527 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.1 cu.ft.10.1 cu.ft.
Height54.7 in.54.7 in.
Wheel base108.7 in.108.7 in.
Width69.7 in.69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Ivory Quartz Metallic
  • Dark Blue Cobalt Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Starfire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Amethyst Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Met
  • Brown Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic White Pearl Metallic
