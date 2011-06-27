  1. Home
Used 2004 INFINITI I35 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2004 I35
Overview
$30,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$30,600
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
$30,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$30,600
Torque246 lb-ft @ 4400 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower255 hp @ 5800 rpm
Turning circle40 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$30,600
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
cornering lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
$30,600
200 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
AM/FM stereoyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
radio data systemyes
7 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$30,600
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on shift knobyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
leather trim on dashyes
cruise controlyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
leather and wood steering wheelyes
leather and wood trim on doorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$30,600
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$30,600
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
$30,600
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$30,600
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
$30,600
Front track60.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight3306 lbs.
Gross weight4349 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.9 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Length193.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height57 in.
EPA interior volume102.5 cu.ft.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width70.2 in.
Rear track59.4 in.
Colors
$30,600
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Golden Sand
  • Black Obsidian
  • Desert Platinum
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Diamond Graphite
  • Ivory Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Willow
  • Beige
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
$30,600
inside mounted spare tireyes
P215/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$30,600
front independent suspensionyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
Warranty
$30,600
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
