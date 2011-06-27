  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI I30
  4. Used 2001 INFINITI I30
  5. Used 2001 INFINITI I30 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2001 INFINITI I30 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 2001 I30
More about the 2001 I30
5(58%)4(32%)3(9%)2(0%)1(1%)
4.4 out of 5 stars
66 reviews
Write a review
See all I30s for sale
List Price Estimate
$1,921 - $4,620
Used I30 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
12345...14

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons
4.88 out of 5 stars

2001 I-30 Outstanding Reliability and Value

lynnj, 10/11/2011
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
11 of 11 people found this review helpful

Purchased new 2001. After some O2 and Mass Airflow sensor failures during 60K warranty period, no repairs until 148,000 miles (starter) and 160K m (radiator). Now at 178Km and car drives like it has 50K on it. I could not be happier with it. My 21 yr old son wants me to replace it (with G37) and retire the I30 to him! This car has been a 10+ on a 10 point scale.

Report Abuse
4.13 out of 5 stars

Street tank Highway Cruiser

serezhkin, 01/24/2011
Touring 4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
14 of 16 people found this review helpful

Bought the car used with 115k. Driving impressions: the car is like a tank in the city: huge turn radius, horrible mpg (14/city), poor rear visibility makes it hard to park. Performance is ok for 230hp. I come from 97 528i, and some minor features are missing, and interior quality is not as great. HID lights are all fogged out by now and barely illuminate the road. However, over 2 years I only had the following issues: replaced ECU and defective idle control valve ($500), power steering hose ($300). Oxygen sensor fault popped up once in a while - replaced spark plugs and now it's gone (at least for now). That's all! Now the pros - read them in the favorite features below.

Report Abuse
3 out of 5 stars

Thinking twice about Infiniti

speedfanatic20, 08/04/2011
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Bought this car after my SC400 was totaled. Had about 100K on it or so. Performance is decent but coming from a RWD V8 to a FWD V6 was a little disappointing. Don't get me wrong I love my I30, but its conditional love. This car has been an absolute nightmare. The VSS was replaced twice, MAF sensor is prone to replacement, ECM burned up due to sudden fault in the Idle Control. Suspension is very soft even for a sedan. Besides this long list of expensive i mean very expensive repairs, I enjoy driving this car. It has a very responsive throttle and gets attention where ever it goes.

Report Abuse
4.63 out of 5 stars

Great Used Vehicle

maria norris, 08/29/2010
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
5 of 7 people found this review helpful

Purchased this vehicle two model-years old with 28,000 miles, currently has 105,000 miles. It has been a stellar performer! Very comfortable and refined interior and classic exterior body styling. This car has clearly spoiled me. It is going to be difficult to replace this level of refinement and trouble-free driving, and do it with a reasonable price tag. Mileage has been better than expected for this size vehicle, combined driving consistently averaging 25. Only complaint is the underbody design puts stress on the exhaust system; I have had to replace it three times. Other than that, just routine maintenance.

Report Abuse
3.63 out of 5 stars

Worst Car I Ever Owened

guessw, 10/05/2008
4dr Sedan (3.0L 6cyl 4A)
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

My wife's Honda Accord was stolen and we wanted a a nice temporary replacement car for her while we recuperated from the loss. Buying a used Infiniti I30 was a huge mistake. within one week of taking it home the instrument panel went out $200 towing $375 to repair. After that it has left us stranded 3 times at $200 per tow. Replaced alternator, starter, belts and oxygen sensors. Lately its its been stalling and dealer says we need a new transmission, probably another $2000 in repairs. We bought the car for $4200 with the intention of keeping it for one year and so far we've spent $1900 in repairs. We should have just bought something new.

Report Abuse
12345...14
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all I30s for sale

Related Used 2001 INFINITI I30 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Other models to consider

Research similar vehicles

Recommended

Other models