Used 2000 INFINITI I30 Touring Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque217 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower227 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsOptional
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.5 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room36.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length193.7 in.
Curb weight3415 lbs.
Gross weight4350 lbs.
Ground clearance5.9 in.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width70.2 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Sandrock Beige
  • Monterey Green Pearl
  • Millenium Jade
  • Bordeaux Pearl
  • Black Obsidian
  • Autumn Bronze Pearl
  • Aspen White
  • Titanium
Interior Colors
  • Gray
