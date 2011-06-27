Used 2000 INFINITI I30 Sedan Consumer Reviews

4.13 out of 5 stars Great car! But rust issue on front motor/radiator mount taylor1111 , 10/06/2012 Touring 4dr Sedan 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Purchased in 2000 when Infiniti launched new redesign of I30t model. Car was originally my Dad's, now I own it w/ 255K mi. Had its share of wear and tear being 12 years old and driven on avg over 100 mi/day commuting.There is a flaw with this car and that is the rust that builds on the radiator mount under the car. This mount also connects with the front motor mount. Car has been garage kept. I know of others that have seen this also.I can feel its affect on the car's performance and handling. Its only b/c of this I am now looking for another car. Cost to repair isn't worth the value of the car. If choosing to buy, note to look for this. However the car is great. I will truly miss it. Report Abuse

4.38 out of 5 stars Overall Great Car rloggia , 01/10/2012 4dr Sedan 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I recently got this car from my dad with 168,000 miles on it, and those miles were put on aggressively; my dad has a lead foot. He traded it for an M37. There are some minor issues: oxidized headlight lenses, slightly rough transmission, a few burned out bulbs. A few months ago the radiator fell out of its rusted housing, but not the car. Besides that, there have been no major issues. The interior is still in great condition, some signs of wear on the drivers seat. Some rust issues; in the top of the wheel well and underneath the car (not noticable unless you're jacking it up) but thats my dads fault for not washing off road salt. If you take care of it, it will take care of you. Report Abuse

4.88 out of 5 stars Reliable, Fast, Fun wirkus , 03/12/2010 4dr Sedan 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Great car. Have over 250,000 miles on it but I have only had to replace the catalytic converter at about 240,000 so very reliable great buy! Report Abuse

3.25 out of 5 stars Reliable - you decide LTR gone bad , 03/03/2008 4dr Sedan 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Car purchased new. At 50000 car began to self destruct, power seat, alternator, SES light, new brakes at 55K, transmission slip, engine ping. All service at dealer. At 60K SES light on again, brake calipers bad. > $4000 in repairs in 2 years. Trade in at dealer on new MSRP $40000 = $5000 before today's 2 grand. Am I still a happy customer? NO! Like the new G35, but would I buy another Infiniti? Doubt it. Report Abuse