Used 1996 INFINITI I30 Touring Features & Specs

More about the 1996 I30
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque205 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 5600 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room40.1 in.
Front leg room43.9 in.
Front hip room54.3 in.
Front shoulder room56.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room55.9 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
Measurements
Length189.6 in.
Curb weight3147 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.1 cu.ft.
Height55.7 in.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width69.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Deep Purple Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic White Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Rose Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory Quartz Metallic
  • Super Black
  • Starfire Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Brown Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Blue Cobalt Metallic
  • Pebble Beige Metallic
  • Cypress Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Amethyst Metallic
  • Ruby Pearl Met
  • Platinum Metallic
