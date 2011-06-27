Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Coupe Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars GREAT RIDE! Herc95 , 07/23/2010 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I previously owned a 2007 G37X Sedan. It was an awesome car, but I wanted something sportier that I could drive year round. The G37X Coupe provides that and more. This is one great ride. It exudes class yet is a little hot rod. Top notch quality just like all Infiniti vehicles. I would highly recommend this car to those considering any other Luxury Sports car. Report Abuse

4.13 out of 5 stars 2nd G37 coupe in 2 years Kat , 10/22/2010 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 4 of 4 people found this review helpful I traded in my 2009 G37X coupe as I was displeased with its performance (no sport package). The S coupe has improved performance but I'm puzzled over the persistent surge in rpm during braking. My guess is that it is the rev matching (failure in system level testing to evaluate this situation or code for it), but it has led to some unsettling moments while stopping or while slowing down on steep mountain roads with curves. Overall I'm pleased - walked away from purchasing a 335is that I loved due to the value for the dollar of the G. Nothing else in the price range appealed to me.

2.88 out of 5 stars Loud brakes and Horrible Interior ulsandy , 07/15/2012 x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 13 of 18 people found this review helpful Third time Infiniti buyer and third time was NOT the charm. My car has been in the shop 5 times in the first 14 months of ownership for brake noise. Noise loud enough to be heard inside the house when I enter/exit the driveway. Excuse after excuse from the dealer with no real resolution. First it was a pin, then a hose and now a spring. I have to fight to get them to reproduce every single time. I've been told "they squeak when they're cold" then "they squeak when they're hot" and finally "it's not a safety issue". Opened a case with customer service. What a joke. Called 4 times now, twice spoke to the rep and twice left messages. Not a single thing done as a result of case opened.

4.88 out of 5 stars Infiniti makes great cars Bill , 02/02/2010 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Infiniti makes great cars - dealers need help This is my 2nd G37s coupe. Traded in a 2008 for the 2010 The 2008 was the best car i ever had so I bought a new one in the new Gun Metal gray color. Infiniti made some good changes and also some bad changes. Overall the car is dynamite and I love to drive it everyday. Gets looks, ok on gas, great performance, cool features.