  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G37 Convertible
  4. Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible Anniversary Edition Features & Specs

More about the 2010 G37 Convertible
Overview
Starting MSRP
$54,900
See G37 Convertible Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$54,900
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Torque267 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower325 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$54,900
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Spare Tire Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
13 total speakersyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$54,900
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$54,900
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,900
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
driver cooled seatyes
automaticyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
passenger cooled seatyes
Front leg room43.8 in.
ventilated driver seatyes
ventilated passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room53.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room41.6 in.
Rear leg room27.1 in.
Rear shoulder room45.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Rear Wind Deflectoryes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Front track60.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity10.3 cu.ft.
Length183.3 in.
Gross weight5079 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place10.3 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.30 cd.
Height55.0 in.
EPA interior volume88.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width72.9 in.
Rear track62.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Exterior Colors
  • Graphite Shadow
Interior Colors
  • Monaco Red, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$54,900
All season tiresyes
245/45R W tiresyes
19 x 9.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$54,900
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$54,900
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See G37 Convertible Inventory

Related Used 2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible Anniversary Edition info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles