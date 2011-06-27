Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,929
|$10,733
|$12,609
|Clean
|$7,302
|$9,869
|$11,565
|Average
|$6,048
|$8,139
|$9,476
|Rough
|$4,794
|$6,410
|$7,388
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,884
|$10,795
|$12,740
|Clean
|$7,261
|$9,925
|$11,685
|Average
|$6,014
|$8,186
|$9,575
|Rough
|$4,767
|$6,447
|$7,465
Estimated values
2010 INFINITI G37 Convertible Anniversary Edition 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,353
|$12,404
|$14,449
|Clean
|$8,614
|$11,405
|$13,253
|Average
|$7,134
|$9,407
|$10,860
|Rough
|$5,655
|$7,408
|$8,467