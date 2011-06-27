Used 2007 INFINITI G35 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Extremely Pleased with G35
Bought first Infiniti after driving all comparable entry level luxury sedans. Expected to purchase new Lexus ES350,IS350,BMW 3-series or Accura TL. The new G35 addressed former interior design flaws with clean, upscale, functional controls. Seats comfortable and leather and trim match any car in class. The car stands out, however, in exterior styling and performance. It is truly a head- turner and I've actually grown tired of telling strangers what type of car it is...most believe it would cost $40- $50K. 306 hp rear-wheel drive in Journey model is responsive with a throaty sound better than competitors. Only the BMW 3 models compare in class and are not worth the extra $5-8K. Safe buy.
Great car. Had a few warranty repairs
2 major repairs that dealerships could never duplicate. Repaired by Infiniti of Marietta, Ga Repair @85k miles (Noticeable around 54k miles): Problem: Transmission jerked after shifting into 3rd gear [Between 25-30 mph]. Solution: Value body assembly inside transmission replaced. Failure in valve body pressures caused shutter. Parts: Value Assy Control (31705-jk60e); Gasket Oil Pan (31397-90X00); Matic S Auto Transmi (999MP-MTS00P) Repair @ 96k miles (Noticeable around 85k miles) Problem: While in drive & sitting @ a red light, the idle would drop & raise. Solution: Throttle body. Parts: Chamber Assy Throttl (16119-JK20C), Chamber Assy Throttl (16119-JK20D), Gasket Adapter (16175-jk21A)
NEVER ENDING POWER!!!! 238749 Miles & Counting
I'm the second owner for this G35x. I bought it with 161,000 miles on it. The first owner had just traded it in and it was about to be taken to the auction because no one wanted to buy it because of the high miles on it. I saw it online and made a deal with the dealership and got it. The Power in this motor is exceptional. The more you step on the gas the more and more power this thing outputs. The motor in this vehicle was designed to stand for the name "Infiniti". Since I purchased this vehicle I can tell you, it is one of the best decisions I've made. It drives like a 50k miles vehicles. I have had no issues with it. The only things I've done is oil changes, brakes, transmission fluid change, AWD system fluid change, and tires that's it, just regular maintainence. It now has 238,000 plus miles on it and I only need shock absorbers now. I plan to keep it until it finally dies, if it ever will.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Whats with the nay sayers???
I really dont understand some of you peoples gripes about this car. Tires and brakes worn out in less than a yr? Averaging 14mpg? Well how about you slow it down. Thats whats you can expect when your flooring it every time your behind the wheel. Even one person that complained about everything in regards to how the car looked inside. Well then why did you buy it. The appearance didnt change after you made your purchase did it? Quality on this car is top notch, its a nissan made vehicle of course. The ride feels extremely stable in all maneuvers. Yeah the average of about 18 to 20 mpg is a bit on the low side but when your pushing out 306hp what do you expect?
I don't miss the Audi.
My 2006 Audi A4 3.2l was recently totaled. The new G35 was worth the wait. Interior and exterior quality of this car are superb and a significant improvement from the 2006 model. I was concerned that this vehicle would be a cheap "substitute" for the BMW or not live up to my Audi. NOT! In my opinion THIS car has now set the new standard, especially considering the outstanding features and cheaper price. This car is now unmatched: Fun to drive, great power, reliability, luxurious interior, tech options, AND less expensive... Negatives? While I personally would rank overall performance of the G35 best in the class, I would still rank steering precision 2nd to BMW. Fuel economy is so-so.
