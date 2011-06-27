  1. Home
Used 2006 INFINITI G35 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 G35
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower298 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
interior active charcoal air filteryes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.6 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room40.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.1 in.
Curb weight3472 lbs.
Gross weight4500 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length186.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume112.8 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width69.0 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lakeshore Slate Metallic
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum Metallic
  • Diamond Graphite Metallic
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Twilight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Garnet Fire Pearl Metallic
  • Serengeti Sand Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Stone, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/45R W tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
