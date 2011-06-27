  1. Home
Used 2004 INFINITI G35 Base Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,500
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320/460 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Torque270 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower280 hp @ 6200 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,500
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,500
diversity antennayes
160-watt audio outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,500
remote trunk releaseyes
leather trim on center consoleyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
leather trim on doorsyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,500
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Front head room39.2 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
Front leg room43.8 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room53.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Rear head room34.7 in.
Rear hip Room48 in.
Rear leg room31.4 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Front track60.4 in.
Curb weight3416 lbs.
Gross weight4360 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Length182.2 in.
Ground clearance6.3 in.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume86.6 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.5 in.
Rear track60.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Desert Platinum
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Laser Red
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Twilight Blue
  • Diamond Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Willow
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,500
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
P235/50R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,500
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,500
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
