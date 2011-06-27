  1. Home
Used 2004 INFINITI G35 Base Features & Specs

Overview
$30,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$30,050
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
$30,050
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
$30,050
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$30,050
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
$30,050
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$30,050
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
first aid kityes
power steeringyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$30,050
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$30,050
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$30,050
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
heated driver seatyes
heated passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.2 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$30,050
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room54.1 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room55.5 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
$30,050
Front track59.1 in.
Curb weight3398 lbs.
Gross weight4509 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length186.5 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.5 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume98 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width69 in.
Rear track59.3 in.
Colors
$30,050
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
  • Desert Platinum
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Garnet Fire
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Twilight Blue
  • Diamond Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Willow
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
$30,050
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$30,050
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
$30,050
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
