  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI G35
  4. Used 2003 INFINITI G35
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2003 INFINITI G35 Base Features & Specs

More about the 2003 G35
Overview
Starting MSRP
$29,650
See G35 Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$29,650
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$29,650
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340/480 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$29,650
Torque260 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$29,650
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$29,650
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
radio data systemyes
120 watts stereo outputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$29,650
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
alloy trim on shift knobyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$29,650
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$29,650
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,650
Front head room40.1 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Front shoulder room56.4 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$29,650
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room53.0 in.
Rear leg room33.6 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
folding with pass-thru center armrestyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$29,650
Front track59.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity14.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight3369 lbs.
Gross weight4509 lbs.
Drag Coefficient0.27 cd.
Length186.5 in.
Ground clearance5.51 in.
Height57.7 in.
EPA interior volume98 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width69 in.
Rear track59.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$29,650
Exterior Colors
  • Emerald Mist
  • Caribbean Blue
  • Garnet Fire
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Brilliant Silver
  • Desert Platinum
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Willow
  • Graphite
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$29,650
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P215/55R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$29,650
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
multi-link front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$29,650
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See G35 Inventory

Related Used 2003 INFINITI G35 Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles