Used 2000 INFINITI G20 Features & Specs

More about the 2000 G20
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG2424
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/29 mpg21/29 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)333.9/461.1 mi.333.9/461.1 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.15.9 gal.
Combined MPG2424
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque136 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm136 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 6000 rpm145 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandardStandard
Front Seats
Front head room40.0 in.40.0 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.41.5 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.52.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.53.2 in.
Measurements
Length177.5 in.177.5 in.
Curb weight2961 lbs.2987 lbs.
Gross weight3933 lbs.3933 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.13.5 cu.ft.
Ground clearance6.0 in.6.0 in.
Height55.1 in.55.1 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Monterey Green Pearl
  • Harbour Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Sandrock Beige Metallic
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Autumn Bronze Pearl
  • Classic Red
  • Black Obsidian
  • Aspen White Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Stone Beige
  • Black
  • Stone Beige
