Used 1999 INFINITI G20 Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG23
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/28 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)318.0/445.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.9 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque132 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower140 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle37.4 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsStandard
Front Seats
Front head room39.2 in.
Front leg room41.5 in.
Front hip room52.3 in.
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.8 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.2 in.
Measurements
Length177.5 in.
Curb weight2913 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Height55.1 in.
Wheel base102.4 in.
Width66.7 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Classic Red
  • Monterey Green Pearl
  • Sandrock Beige Metallic
  • Harbor Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black Obsidian
  • Autumn Bronze Pearl
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Sandrock Beige Metallic
  • Black Obsidian
  • Titanium Metallic
  • Monterey Green Pearl
  • Classic Red
  • Aspen White Pearl
  • Autumn Bronze Pearl
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
  • Stone Beige
  • Stone Beige
  • Black
