Estimated values
1996 INFINITI G20 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$663
|$1,305
|$1,652
|Clean
|$583
|$1,151
|$1,459
|Average
|$424
|$845
|$1,072
|Rough
|$265
|$539
|$685
Estimated values
1996 INFINITI G20 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$901
|$1,387
|$1,652
|Clean
|$793
|$1,224
|$1,459
|Average
|$577
|$899
|$1,072
|Rough
|$361
|$573
|$685