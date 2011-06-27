Estimated values
1995 INFINITI G20 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$574
|$1,272
|$1,650
|Clean
|$505
|$1,123
|$1,456
|Average
|$367
|$824
|$1,070
|Rough
|$230
|$525
|$684
1995 INFINITI G20 Touring 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$855
|$1,368
|$1,650
|Clean
|$753
|$1,208
|$1,456
|Average
|$548
|$886
|$1,070
|Rough
|$342
|$565
|$684