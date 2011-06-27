Used 2012 INFINITI G Sedan G37x Limited Edition Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)360.0/500.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower328 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
satellite radio w/real time traffic satellite radioyes
video monitoryes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
DVD playeryes
10 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
rear parking sensorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
remote window operationyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carpeted Trunk Mat, Trunk Net and First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
height adjustable passenger seatyes
sport front seatsyes
2 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.9 in.
10 -way power driver seatyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.1 in.
2 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.6 in.
Front hip room55.1 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.2 in.
Rear hip Room53.7 in.
Rear leg room34.7 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage and pass-thru center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track59.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity13.5 cu.ft.
Length187.9 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.29 cd.
Height57.8 in.
EPA interior volume110.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width69.8 in.
Rear track59.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Alloy spare wheelyes
P225/50R18 94V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
