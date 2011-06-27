  1. Home
Used 2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$38,600
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG22
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.0/540.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG22
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 5200 rpm
Base engine size3.7 l
Horsepower330 hp @ 7000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
Packages
Aerodynamic Packageyes
Navigation Packageyes
Premium Packageyes
Performance Tire & Wheel Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Interior Accent Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
alloy and leather trim on doorsyes
alloy trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
Rear floor matsyes
power rear seat easy entryyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
alloy trim on center consoleyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Carpeted Trunk Mat, Trunk Net and First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room53.7 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room53.4 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room34.5 in.
Rear hip Room48.2 in.
Rear leg room29.8 in.
Rear shoulder room52.7 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
19-inch 9-spoke Aluminum-Alloy Wheelsyes
Rear Deck Lid Spoileryes
Aerodynamic Kityes
Midnight Black Grilleyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Front track60.8 in.
Length183.1 in.
Curb weight3631 lbs.
Gross weight4656 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place7.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.31 cd.
Height54.8 in.
EPA interior volume92.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base112.2 in.
Width71.8 in.
Rear track61.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant Red
  • Lapis Blue
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Blue Slate
  • Black Obsidian
  • Moonlight White
Interior Colors
  • Graphite, leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
225/50R18 94V tiresyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
