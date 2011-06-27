Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,558
|$13,489
|$15,618
|Clean
|$9,809
|$12,512
|$14,452
|Average
|$8,311
|$10,558
|$12,120
|Rough
|$6,813
|$8,603
|$9,789
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,506
|$13,968
|$16,472
|Clean
|$9,761
|$12,956
|$15,242
|Average
|$8,270
|$10,933
|$12,783
|Rough
|$6,780
|$8,909
|$10,324
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,414
|$10,739
|$12,428
|Clean
|$7,817
|$9,961
|$11,500
|Average
|$6,623
|$8,405
|$9,645
|Rough
|$5,429
|$6,849
|$7,789
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,250
|$11,510
|$13,156
|Clean
|$8,594
|$10,677
|$12,174
|Average
|$7,282
|$9,009
|$10,210
|Rough
|$5,969
|$7,342
|$8,246
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,849
|$11,764
|$13,873
|Clean
|$8,221
|$10,912
|$12,838
|Average
|$6,966
|$9,208
|$10,767
|Rough
|$5,710
|$7,503
|$8,696
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,863
|$13,192
|$15,599
|Clean
|$9,163
|$12,236
|$14,434
|Average
|$7,764
|$10,325
|$12,106
|Rough
|$6,365
|$8,414
|$9,777