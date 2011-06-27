  1. Home
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,558$13,489$15,618
Clean$9,809$12,512$14,452
Average$8,311$10,558$12,120
Rough$6,813$8,603$9,789
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe IPL 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,506$13,968$16,472
Clean$9,761$12,956$15,242
Average$8,270$10,933$12,783
Rough$6,780$8,909$10,324
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37x 2dr Coupe AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,414$10,739$12,428
Clean$7,817$9,961$11,500
Average$6,623$8,405$9,645
Rough$5,429$6,849$7,789
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Sport 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,250$11,510$13,156
Clean$8,594$10,677$12,174
Average$7,282$9,009$10,210
Rough$5,969$7,342$8,246
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 Journey 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,849$11,764$13,873
Clean$8,221$10,912$12,838
Average$6,966$9,208$10,767
Rough$5,710$7,503$8,696
Estimated values
2011 INFINITI G Coupe G37 2dr Coupe (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,863$13,192$15,599
Clean$9,163$12,236$14,434
Average$7,764$10,325$12,106
Rough$6,365$8,414$9,777
Sell my 2011 INFINITI G Coupe with EdmundsShop for a used INFINITI G Coupe near you

FAQ

FAQ

