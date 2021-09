Used 2012 INFINITI G Convertible Consumer Reviews

Have wanted a convertible for a long time and the combination of hardtop and convertible cannot be beaten

5 out of 5 stars

rayc , 08/04/2019 G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M)

0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I bought one new in 2012 and have been extremely satisfied with it. if they are maintained properly you will be more than satisfied