Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,888
|$14,724
|$16,947
|Clean
|$11,136
|$13,773
|$15,817
|Average
|$9,632
|$11,869
|$13,557
|Rough
|$8,128
|$9,966
|$11,297
Estimated values
2012 INFINITI G Convertible G37 Sport 2dr Convertible (3.7L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,417
|$15,174
|$17,338
|Clean
|$11,631
|$14,193
|$16,182
|Average
|$10,060
|$12,231
|$13,870
|Rough
|$8,489
|$10,269
|$11,558