Used 2010 INFINITI FX50 SUV Consumer Reviews

5 out of 5 stars I LOVE THIS CAR stefdavis , 10/10/2011 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful I have never enjoyed a car so much. I absolutely love this car. The styling, the handling, the pick and go, it's all incredible.

4.75 out of 5 stars Very Strong and Smooth QLC007 , 12/04/2010 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I had an '07 FX 35, I really love the unique body styling of the FX, because the FX doesn't look like anything else on the street. The '10 FX 5.0 V8 and the 390 horsepower is truly impressive and a thrill to drive, the SUV responds quickly and smoothly. The sport suspension control really makes the SUV drive like a sports car SUV and the growl from the V8 is also a head turner.

5 out of 5 stars Brown Bomber FX50 Speed Demon , 09/21/2017 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 5 of 5 people found this review helpful This car is incredible. I'm coming up on one year of owning it and absolutely love it. Every day I can't wait to get in to drive to work and hit the gas just to feel the smooth burst of power from this 5 L V8 monster. If you are thinking about buying one go driving I promise you will love it. Has comfort of SUV with every option available and accelerates and brakes like a Corvette. Safety 5 out of 5 stars Technology 5 out of 5 stars Performance 5 out of 5 stars Comfort 5 out of 5 stars Reliability 5 out of 5 stars Value 5 out of 5 stars

4.25 out of 5 stars FX is not in the persuit of perfection ptemp , 12/12/2010 4dr SUV AWD (5.0L 8cyl 7A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Love the car, but it needs some work. Just received a free dash replacement from hundreds of bubbles. The speedometer was recalled, no charge. The biggest complaint, the vehicle does not hold a track. It pulls left. It has a lane departure warning that uses a camera to see the dividing lines on the road. If you cross a line without signaling, it beeps. Nice feature, however it should not have been installed in lieu of fixing the tracking problem.