Used 2010 INFINITI FX50 SUV Consumer Reviews
I LOVE THIS CAR
I have never enjoyed a car so much. I absolutely love this car. The styling, the handling, the pick and go, it's all incredible.
Very Strong and Smooth
I had an '07 FX 35, I really love the unique body styling of the FX, because the FX doesn't look like anything else on the street. The '10 FX 5.0 V8 and the 390 horsepower is truly impressive and a thrill to drive, the SUV responds quickly and smoothly. The sport suspension control really makes the SUV drive like a sports car SUV and the growl from the V8 is also a head turner.
Brown Bomber FX50
This car is incredible. I'm coming up on one year of owning it and absolutely love it. Every day I can't wait to get in to drive to work and hit the gas just to feel the smooth burst of power from this 5 L V8 monster. If you are thinking about buying one go driving I promise you will love it. Has comfort of SUV with every option available and accelerates and brakes like a Corvette.
FX is not in the persuit of perfection
Love the car, but it needs some work. Just received a free dash replacement from hundreds of bubbles. The speedometer was recalled, no charge. The biggest complaint, the vehicle does not hold a track. It pulls left. It has a lane departure warning that uses a camera to see the dividing lines on the road. If you cross a line without signaling, it beeps. Nice feature, however it should not have been installed in lieu of fixing the tracking problem.
Ain't for everybody
I've owned the FX50 for a couple months. There are few on the street with most of the brand being FX35's. The car does demand respect in traffic as it seems those who know tend to shy away from it, this car is fast! Brings us to next point, this is not a truck, should not be considered an SUV/CUV either. I wanted a sports car, but had trouble giving up the SUV height and utility. That is EXACTLY what you get with this model, an SUV sports car. If you are looking for off road capability and storage, forget the FX. If getting a little (not a lot) of attention and V8 power is your thing you wont be disappointed. True competition is the Cayenne S and BMW X6 5.0. Both are $20k+ more
