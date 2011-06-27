Used 2007 INFINITI FX45 SUV Consumer Reviews

What a blast to drive Dave , 12/22/2006 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 2 of 2 people found this review helpful The FX45 corners better than a lot of performance cars I've driven plus you can really hammer it in a corner and it will respond well...not slide out. It accelerates hard and the manual shift side of the transmission is a ton of fun. It seems to drive heavier than it is but always behaves positively and consistently. Bottom line...it is a really fun car to drive. Report Abuse

Great SUV / Sports Car Ryan , 01/06/2007 4dr SUV AWD (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 0 of 0 people found this review helpful My FX45 is so much fun to drive. It drives like a sports car, but has the room for five and luggage. Even though the FX set me back about 57,000 it was worth every dollar. My wife drives the G35 Coupe and when we switch cars the you can't tell the difference in handling. It won us both over another BMW X5... Two thumbs up for INFINITI.