Used 2007 INFINITI FX45 Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|All wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|15
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|Drive type
|All wheel drive
|Center limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|5-speed shiftable automatic
|mechanical center differential
|yes
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|309.4/404.6 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|23.8 gal.
|Combined MPG
|15
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|Torque
|335 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.5 l
|Horsepower
|320 hp @ 6000 rpm
|Turning circle
|38.7 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|Passenger head restraint whiplash protection system
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivation
|yes
|Rear height adjustable headrests
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|xenon high intensity discharge headlamp
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|front fog/driving lights
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|300 watts stereo output
|yes
|diversity antenna
|yes
|Bose premium brand stereo system
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Bose premium brand speakers
|yes
|2 subwoofer(s)
|yes
|radio data system
|yes
|11 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|alloy and wood trim on dash
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|front and rear door pockets
|yes
|retained accessory power
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|interior active charcoal air filter
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|cargo area light
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|alloy, leather and wood trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|Power mirrors
|yes
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|bucket front seats
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|multi-level heating driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|43.9 in.
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|leather
|yes
|Front head room
|39.6 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|multi-level heating passenger seat
|yes
|Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|56.9 in.
|Front hip room
|54.3 in.
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|Rear head room
|39.3 in.
|Rear hip Room
|55.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|35.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|57.4 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|folding with storage center armrest
|yes
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|Front track
|62.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|64.5 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4488 lbs.
|Gross weight
|5624 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|27.4 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|.37 cd.
|Angle of approach
|28.5 degrees
|Maximum payload
|1136 lbs.
|Angle of departure
|21.2 degrees
|Length
|189.1 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3500 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|7.6 in.
|Height
|65.9 in.
|Wheel base
|112.2 in.
|Width
|75.8 in.
|Rear track
|64.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|20 x 8.0 in. wheels
|yes
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|265/50R V tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|Front and rear stabilizer bar
|yes
|MacPherson strut front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$49,850
|Basic
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|6 yr./ 70000 mi.
|Rust
|7 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|4 yr./ 60000 mi.
