Used 2004 INFINITI FX45 SUV Consumer Reviews

Fortune 50 , 09/25/2015 AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A)

Style and performance are the forte' of this ride. It has loads of technology and aims to please the youthful buyers it attracts. It doesn't have the road presence of my much larger Yukon, but the trade off is easier parking, improved fuel economy, and better handling. The exhaust note is music to my ears with the right amount of V8 bark. It has generous seating for four adults and reasonable cargo space. The navigation is one of the best available. The dual climate control is first rate and the backup camera is essential due to poor rear visibility. Just mash the go fast pedal before you change lanes to be sure there isn't someone hanging out in the blind spots. Don't worry as it'll outrun, stop quicker, and out handle all but the absolute top performing car from each OEM. All that performance comes at the price of comfort. Premium materials help, but a sport oriented suspension will transmit bumps. Very communicative steering is far superior to the latest numb electronic steering units on newer cars. Parts are pricey as befitting a luxury brand, but the dealership experience is worth it. The latest update on this bionic cheetah is that it never feels cheap. Construction and high quality materials hold up very well. You'll be hard pressed to find a more reliable vehicle. The required premium fuel is the cost of performance. This isn't of any real concern for the targeted affluent buyers. As mentioned earlier the maintenance is quite high with stock twenty inch wheels and performance tires, large capacity oil changes, and well hidden service items which lead to higher labor costs if you have the dealership perform the work and you will want them to do just that. Infiniti was thoughtful enough to place an inspection plate that allows you to check the condition of the difficult to change air filter which I strongly suggest you replace with a long lasting premium reusable one. With our high snow fall totals this year it was easy to see that Infiniti did there homework with the AWD. When driven responsibly it moved in the direction you asked it too without drama. Much better than the old mechanical unit in my newer Yukon with aggressive tires. Is there anything this vehicle can't do well? Bruce Wayne should drive one of these. The one down side of this vehicle isn't a fault, but is the result of it's well known performance which leads to every boy racer to rev his little engine at a stop light hoping that you will stoop to his level and demonstrate what's underfoot. It can be quite annoying. Just turn the volume of the wonderful radio up a tad bit and you'll quickly forget he's there. Ah peace at last. The vehicle now has 118,500 and continues to impress. Several upgrades have been performed during normal maintenance further increasing its performance. The only issue is that the power door lock actuators are reluctant to cycle on very hot days. This is a well documented issue with a simple fix. Knowledgable enthusiasts cast envious looks with uncanny regularity. It's a shame Infiniti doesn't currently produce a V8 version of the G platform. Oh well guess I'll just have to hang onto this one. With fourteen years of sun exposure I can say that the dash it starting to show small bubbles. This is a quality complaint that several have noticed; an expensive one as well. The HVAC mode actuator has failed which causes a very loud popping noise when the system wants to recirculate. This requires changing it to fresh air and diminishes the system output. The drivetrain is superb and still provides impressive performance. The look has trickled down to several small crossovers including the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio so it's still modern even if not keeping with the edgier designs from it's parent company Nissan.The rear reclining seats are enjoyed by passengers and helps as the seats are sport firm. If you can find a used one with low mileage then buy it after checking for abuse and the obvious cosmetics. It's a great alternative to a large SUV especially if you have a small family.