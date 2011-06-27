Used 2004 INFINITI FX45 SUV Consumer Reviews
Infiniti FX45 is AMAZING!
A bit pricy new! But used, with lower miles, will get ya there in style! My fx45 is now 13 years old. Still performers like it did the first year! I still get compliments on it and it's timeless design makes it seem like a much newer SUV. It has plenty of power! Fun to drive and after more than a decade of owning it, still have pride of ownership. The tech and all options package(gps,rear camera, Bose system, 20" rims, sunroof etc) was way ahead of its time. SUVs made even in the last year, often don't have all of the options this 2004 has. Worth a test drive! Saying a lot for a 13 year old SUV. My f2f has the pearl paint and wheat leather interior. Still looks amazing! These SUVs are tough!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great Used Car Value
I purchased my 6yr old FX45 cash after selling my 350Z Roadster. Yes it reminds of sports car compared with an SUV, but if you own a sports car, don't think the FX will match it; it won't. The styling is polarizing, but I'm addicted to it, although now in 2010 it doesn't stand out like it did back in the day. I evaluated my purchase based upon proven Nissan reliability and longevity, bullet proof engine, purchase price vs. projected residual value when I sell; cost of taxes, registration and insurance; and available features comparable to new cars. I estimate that my cost to own for the next 5 years will be less than a tenth of what a new vehicle with similar features will be.
Highly Recommended
I am due for a new vehicle, I hate that I need a bigger vehicle or I would drive the FX until the wheels fall off. Drives great, performs great, looks great. A++ rating.
SUV hotrod
Style and performance are the forte' of this ride. It has loads of technology and aims to please the youthful buyers it attracts. It doesn't have the road presence of my much larger Yukon, but the trade off is easier parking, improved fuel economy, and better handling. The exhaust note is music to my ears with the right amount of V8 bark. It has generous seating for four adults and reasonable cargo space. The navigation is one of the best available. The dual climate control is first rate and the backup camera is essential due to poor rear visibility. Just mash the go fast pedal before you change lanes to be sure there isn't someone hanging out in the blind spots. Don't worry as it'll outrun, stop quicker, and out handle all but the absolute top performing car from each OEM. All that performance comes at the price of comfort. Premium materials help, but a sport oriented suspension will transmit bumps. Very communicative steering is far superior to the latest numb electronic steering units on newer cars. Parts are pricey as befitting a luxury brand, but the dealership experience is worth it. The latest update on this bionic cheetah is that it never feels cheap. Construction and high quality materials hold up very well. You'll be hard pressed to find a more reliable vehicle. The required premium fuel is the cost of performance. This isn't of any real concern for the targeted affluent buyers. As mentioned earlier the maintenance is quite high with stock twenty inch wheels and performance tires, large capacity oil changes, and well hidden service items which lead to higher labor costs if you have the dealership perform the work and you will want them to do just that. Infiniti was thoughtful enough to place an inspection plate that allows you to check the condition of the difficult to change air filter which I strongly suggest you replace with a long lasting premium reusable one. With our high snow fall totals this year it was easy to see that Infiniti did there homework with the AWD. When driven responsibly it moved in the direction you asked it too without drama. Much better than the old mechanical unit in my newer Yukon with aggressive tires. Is there anything this vehicle can't do well? Bruce Wayne should drive one of these. The one down side of this vehicle isn't a fault, but is the result of it's well known performance which leads to every boy racer to rev his little engine at a stop light hoping that you will stoop to his level and demonstrate what's underfoot. It can be quite annoying. Just turn the volume of the wonderful radio up a tad bit and you'll quickly forget he's there. Ah peace at last. The vehicle now has 118,500 and continues to impress. Several upgrades have been performed during normal maintenance further increasing its performance. The only issue is that the power door lock actuators are reluctant to cycle on very hot days. This is a well documented issue with a simple fix. Knowledgable enthusiasts cast envious looks with uncanny regularity. It's a shame Infiniti doesn't currently produce a V8 version of the G platform. Oh well guess I'll just have to hang onto this one. With fourteen years of sun exposure I can say that the dash it starting to show small bubbles. This is a quality complaint that several have noticed; an expensive one as well. The HVAC mode actuator has failed which causes a very loud popping noise when the system wants to recirculate. This requires changing it to fresh air and diminishes the system output. The drivetrain is superb and still provides impressive performance. The look has trickled down to several small crossovers including the new Alfa Romeo Stelvio so it's still modern even if not keeping with the edgier designs from it's parent company Nissan.The rear reclining seats are enjoyed by passengers and helps as the seats are sport firm. If you can find a used one with low mileage then buy it after checking for abuse and the obvious cosmetics. It's a great alternative to a large SUV especially if you have a small family.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
FX45 Heaven
I bought my FX45 used with 80k miles from a private owner and loved the car. I did have to replace the front wheel hub, but other than that it was a joy to drive and very comfortable. I loved the sound system and the unique exterior styling. I test drove the FX35, but found the FX45 to be more sporty and had great performance. Gs mileage is poor in both models though.
Related Used 2004 INFINITI FX45 SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2011
- Used Volkswagen Golf SportWagen 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class 2008
- Used Kia Cadenza 2018
- Used Jaguar XJ 2015
- Used Buick Regal TourX 2018
- Used GMC Yukon 2014
- Used Genesis G80 2011
- Used Mazda 6 2013
- Used Buick Rendezvous 2005
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Audi TT
- MINI Convertible 2021
- 2022 MINI Convertible News
- 2021 Audi RS 5
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2022 BYTON M-Byte News
- 2020 BMW 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2022 Toyota Tundra News
- 2021 Audi RS 6
Other models to consider
- Nissan Rogue Sport 2020
- 2021 Nissan Rogue
- 2021 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Nissan Versa
- 2021 Nissan GT-R
- 2021 Nissan Sentra
- 2021 Nissan Kicks
- Nissan 370Z 2020
- 2021 Nissan Armada
- 2021 Nissan Maxima
Research similar vehicles
- Toyota Tacoma 2021
- 2021 Ram 1500
- 2021 GMC Sierra 1500
- Ford F-150 2021
- Jeep Gladiator 2021
- 2021 Toyota Tundra
- 2021 Honda Ridgeline
- 2021 Chevrolet Colorado
- 2021 Silverado 1500
- 2021 Ford F-250 Super Duty
Other models
- Used Bentley Continental GTC Grand Prairie TX
- Used Ford Transit Connect South Bend IN
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class Coral Springs FL
- Used Lexus RX 450hL Glendale CA
- Used MINI Countryman Palmdale CA
- Used Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross Palmdale CA
- Used Cadillac Escalade ESV Grand Prairie TX
- Used Genesis GV80 Grand Prairie TX
- Used Cadillac ATS Coupe Pasadena TX
- Used Rolls-Royce Dawn Moreno Valley CA
- Used Toyota Sequoia Joliet IL
- Used Lexus NX 200t Pasadena TX
- Used Audi S7 West Valley City UT
- Used BMW 7 Series Sunnyvale CA
- Used Lexus GX 470 Joliet IL
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid Glendale CA
- Used Hyundai Ioniq Plug-In Hybrid Chula Vista CA
- Used Buick Regal TourX Sterling Heights MI
- Used Ford Freestyle West Valley City UT
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Coral Springs FL
- Used Ford Transit Cargo Van Sterling Heights MI
- Used Kia Rondo Denton TX
- Used Mercedes-Benz M-Class Denton TX
- Used Honda Accord Pomona CA
- Used Chevrolet Malibu Limited Metairie LA
- Used Buick Encore Littleton CO
- Used Genesis G90 Chula Vista CA
- Used Ford Taurus X South Bend IN
- Used BMW X3 M Henderson NV
- Used INFINITI JX Cary NC