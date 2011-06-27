Used 2003 INFINITI FX45 SUV Consumer Reviews

FX 45 Infiniti wonder-car matt , 08/25/2008 AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful We have put 101,000 miles on this car. We have not spent a single penny on repair. Not one. I am blown away. I ran it to Amarillo the other day, 90 MPH most of the way and pulled 19 MPG. This car is fabulous. It looks like a cat on steroids and handles like one, rain, snow or shine. Best car I have ever owned, and I have owned many. Report Abuse

Could never trade it in D Zajac , 12/30/2017 AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful It is the Liquid Cooper with brick/black leather, tech package. Regular servicing has been all that has been needed other than a couple manufacturer covered recalls. I went to trade it in a few times and could never bring myself to do it. It is a blast to drive and has been reliable. Have had it since new in 2003. Safety Technology Performance Reliability Value

My 2003 FX45 Andy German , 09/25/2016 AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 12 of 14 people found this review helpful After 210k miles it's time to say goodbye to a truly great vehicle. Lacking today's technology it retains its pure sex appeal and performance as a ground breaker in SUV Crossover design. My black on black beauty will be sorely missed. Not an easy drive out of the box but comfortable willing companion for the last 13 years. Stiff ride and sensitive throttle became a thrill. Always ready to kick ass and take names. I will miss this car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Where are you Cayenne ? R BAZ , 01/25/2003 AWD 4dr SUV (4.5L 8cyl 5A) 6 of 7 people found this review helpful Just pick up my FX45 and love it so far.!!..I drive a 00' Lincoln Navigator and was looking for something fun to drive ..yet not sacrificing going to a car. The FX45 handles superbly and hugs the corner as well as my brothers G35. It's exhaust system has a sweet sound that resembles the likes of a corvette. If your going to use the VPP, better get one fast before the dealers realize supply and demand.