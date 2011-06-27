  1. Home
Used 2009 INFINITI FX35 Features & Specs

More about the 2009 FX35
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
CylindersV6V6
Combined MPG1918
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.8/547.4 mi.380.8/499.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.23.8 gal.
Combined MPG1918
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)Premium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm262 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 6800 rpm303 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.36.7 ft.
Valves2424
Base engine typeGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
300 watts stereo outputyesyes
diversity antennayesyes
Bose premium brand stereo systemyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
Bose premium brand speakersyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
2 subwoofer(s)yesyes
radio data systemyesyes
11 total speakersyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyes
wood trim on center consoleyesyes
first aid kityesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesyes
rear view camerayesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyes
wood trim on dashyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
wood trim on doorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Power mirrorsyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Front head room39.3 in.39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyesyes
8 -way power passenger seatyesyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Front leg room44.7 in.44.7 in.
Front hip room54.9 in.54.9 in.
leatheryesyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Rear head room38.5 in.38.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.54.2 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
reclining rear seatsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Front track64.4 in.64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.0 cu.ft.62.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4094 lbs.4299 lbs.
Gross weight5301 lbs.5519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.24.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd..35 cd.
Angle of approach28.8 degrees28.8 degrees
Maximum payload1213 lbs.1213 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees20.9 degrees
Length191.3 in.191.3 in.
Ground clearance7.4 in.7.4 in.
Height65.0 in.65.0 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.113.6 in.
Width75.9 in.75.9 in.
Rear track64.6 in.64.6 in.
Maximum towing capacityno2000 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Exterior Colors
  • Mojave Copper
  • Umbria Twilight
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Blue Slate
  • Moonlight White
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Midnight Mocha
  • Mojave Copper
  • Umbria Twilight
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Blue Slate
  • Moonlight White
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Midnight Mocha
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Java, premium leather
  • Wheat, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Java, premium leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
265/60R18 109V tiresyesyes
inside mounted spare tireyesyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyes
All season tiresyesyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$42,150
Starting MSRP
$43,600
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.


