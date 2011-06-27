  1. Home
Used 2005 INFINITI FX35 SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2005 FX35
5(79%)4(18%)3(2%)2(1%)1(0%)
4.8 out of 5 stars
210 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons
5 out of 5 stars

Outstanding Driver's SUV

Long term fx driver, 02/29/2016
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
32 of 32 people found this review helpful

Owned since new. Has always been great mix of performance, reliability and value. Over 205k and going strong. I've had modifications done to improve handling by adding adjustable suspension and lower tires, which makes this already great handling and steady SUV, an absolute dream to drive especially around tight corners.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
4 out of 5 stars
Comfort
3 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
4 out of 5 stars
4.88 out of 5 stars

Supper Sport SUV

mpop, 06/17/2011
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
14 of 15 people found this review helpful

Once you drive one you could only then understand the difference between sport design SUVs like the FX35, FX45 or the BMW X6 and the rest of the SUV pack. I drive daily in the Washington DC Metropolitan Area and the FX is best equipped to be agile enough to zoom through heavy traffic more like a sport car then an SUV( more like a sedan on steroids). I have the 2005 FX35S sport package including the larger rims but the car does not need any additional sport features..it breeds aggressive driving300HP .sport exhaust system. Supper cool interior (I have the light cream interior) with excellent attention to details ( M. Pop)

5 out of 5 stars

Until I Die

Richard Beckett, 03/20/2018
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
21 of 24 people found this review helpful

I watched, with envy, those who drove in the Infinity FX35 since 2003. Then in August of 2005 I drove past a dealership and saw a 2005 FX35 in a pearl white metallic with a wheat colored interior and decided if I could sit in the drivers seat safely, I would become the source of other peoples envy. I have a back problem that requires exactly the right combinations to exist while getting in, getting out and of course sitting. It begins with the height of the seat from the ground. FX35 perfect. Next, the seat has to power recline and must offer power adjustable lumbar support. FX35, perfect. Then, the seat has to be firm. FX35, perfect. Finally, power tilt/telescopic searing must accommodate my need to severely recline the seat back. FX35, perfect. I spent an hour and a half just sitting, then getting out, then getting back in, then sitting. after an hour, the salesman came out and asked if there was a problem, I answered "not yet". Half an hour later, salesman came out again and asked if I wanted to take the car for a drive. I said "It's not that important". He went silent for a moment, then smiled and said "Take it for a drive". I said "Fine, I will". Half an hour later I returned. The salesman said nothing, he just smiled knowingly as did I. I had come to understand what an incredible vehicle this was. Beyond it's incredible, exciting styling, there was the growl of the motor, the ride, the firm, planted to the pavement handling and that feeling of pride as I left the dealership and walked toward the car I had coveted for 2 years, with keys in my hand and the legal right to drive away. I have replaced the battery and tires, changed the oil (synthetic) and filter as required without incident for 12 and a half years. Head lights were replaced due to a factory recall (no cost to me). I have the car detailed every spring for the last 8 years. To this day, when I approach my FX35, I get the same knowing smile on my face that I shared with the salesman and when I park it and walk away, I always turn around for one more look. When crossing paths with other FX35 owners at stoplights or in a parking lot, I again exchange that knowing smile with others who own this rare source of pride and performance. Hard for some to understand maybe, but you either get it, or you don't. It was my plan to drive my FX35 until Infinity offered an FX styled vehicle with full electric drive train. To my horror, Infinity announced that 2018 would be the last year they would manufacture the FX35. They have since announced their intention to offer an electric model by 2022 - which effectively means by 2025, 7 years from now. I'm 75 years old so I could be [non-permissible content removed] out of luck by then (dead). Since I only drive 3,500 miles per year, I guess I'll probably drive my FX35 "Until I Die". It's currently remains irreplaceable. I don't have navigation or Bluetooth, but I have a smart phone I can talk to and will talk back, so I'm good. My one and only small complaint is the relatively poor gas mileage (13MPG in town - 24MPG on the hi-way), but that's a price I am eagerly willing to pay. Damn, that car is beautiful.

Safety
5 out of 5 stars
Technology
4 out of 5 stars
Performance
5 out of 5 stars
Interior
5 out of 5 stars
Comfort
5 out of 5 stars
Reliability
5 out of 5 stars
Value
5 out of 5 stars
2 out of 5 stars

Not happy

Babasha, 06/21/2018
AWD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
6 of 6 people found this review helpful

Paint is pealing, dashboard melted, and requires a lot of maintenance.

Interior
2 out of 5 stars
4.88 out of 5 stars

Awesome vehicle

astateu, 05/20/2006
Rwd 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

I've had this car for about 9 months now and can't say enough good things about it. It's fun to drive, has good acceleration, has a fantastic bose stereo and is one of the coolest designed cars on the road. The front seats are some of the best I've ever sat in, with bolsters that hold you tight. Head room is good for tall people (I'm 6'3"), which is hard to find these days.

