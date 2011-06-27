Used 2013 INFINITI FX SUV Consumer Reviews

  1. Home
More about the 2013 FX
12

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Gas Shocker

tennis2412, 08/14/2014
FX37 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful

I purchased this car about six months ago after driving a Lexus RX SUV for several years. I was impressed with the appearance of the large tires and body style. That along with friends loving theirs, influenced my buy. What was the frosting on the cake is the Hwy gas mileage. 31 mpg at 65 to 70 miles per hour on cruise. Constantly so! I love this jewel and especially the soft white color. I do not get excellent mileage around the city due to stops, starts and possibly quick starts. Still, it is not bad. Anywhere from 17 to 23 in the city. The unexpected excellent hwy gas mileage was not noted on the specs. I have never had a vehicle with so many compliments from other drivers.

Outstanding!

Tracey, 03/21/2016
FX37 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful

I read every review that I could find before making this purchase so nothing was a surprise to me. I absolutely love this SUV! It far exceeds my expectations. I considered the Lexus RX350 and the Acura RDX, but the Infiniti FX37 has such a unique look and you don't see them everywhere. This vehicle has great power and looks tough. It is a great car/SUV combination! I highly recommend this purchase! The only flaw I have encountered is this vehicle does not have the smooth ride of a luxury vehicle, it rides like a sports car. Also, there is not a lot of cargo room or storage compartments.

Great handling

alfstinky1, 03/29/2013
FX37 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful

I wanted a sporty suv. Room was not a major concern. I wanted it built well with power and a sporty look. I got just what I wanted. The FX37 AWD drives and handles beautifully. Really nice power when you want it with quick steering response. It's a sports ride so don't think you will get a floating ride. It's a little stiff on the street but on the open road at highway speeds it's an enjoyable ride. Storage is good for a couple of people going on a trip but if you have a family look else where. I'm 6' 1" and the front seats are no problem. The rear seats recline and that makes them comfortable for me but straight up they are a little tight.

Best SUV we have owned

abasin, 05/17/2013
FX37 Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful

We wanted a mid-sized Luxury SUV that was sporty. Most SUVs are too cushy & underpowered. The Porsche, BMW are cool but too costly for us. That really only left the FX, Cadillac, Acura. The Acura & Cadillac were very good. But the Infiniti had the most power & best electronics. It the difference for my wife. With cameras on 4 sides, not just 3 sides like the BMW, she can park the FX better than her Mini. It's a joy to drive. Great feel & firm handling. It's a rear wheel based AWD, sports car.

Great handling but horrible ride comfort

hooch999, 01/22/2013
FX37 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
15 of 37 people found this review helpful

Handles great, nice interior layout, OK seats, great NAV system. Unfortunately this is not really a luxury car from comfort and noise perspective: ride is very bumpy, every little imperfection makes this car bounce up-down, as if suspension had no damping ability at all. Road noise level is also on extreme side, I sometimes think my windows are open but they aren't. Another issue is - no parking sensors in the middle of the car, so if something is exactly at the center you will not get any warnings, and if you video cams are out after a heavy rain (they are covered with water so useless) it's a real safety issue.

