Used 2013 INFINITI FX SUV Consumer Reviews
Gas Shocker
tennis2412, 08/14/2014
FX37 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
22 of 22 people found this review helpful
I purchased this car about six months ago after driving a Lexus RX SUV for several years. I was impressed with the appearance of the large tires and body style. That along with friends loving theirs, influenced my buy. What was the frosting on the cake is the Hwy gas mileage. 31 mpg at 65 to 70 miles per hour on cruise. Constantly so! I love this jewel and especially the soft white color. I do not get excellent mileage around the city due to stops, starts and possibly quick starts. Still, it is not bad. Anywhere from 17 to 23 in the city. The unexpected excellent hwy gas mileage was not noted on the specs. I have never had a vehicle with so many compliments from other drivers.
Report Abuse
Outstanding!
Tracey, 03/21/2016
FX37 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
14 of 14 people found this review helpful
I read every review that I could find before making this purchase so nothing was a surprise to me. I absolutely love this SUV! It far exceeds my expectations. I considered the Lexus RX350 and the Acura RDX, but the Infiniti FX37 has such a unique look and you don't see them everywhere. This vehicle has great power and looks tough. It is a great car/SUV combination! I highly recommend this purchase! The only flaw I have encountered is this vehicle does not have the smooth ride of a luxury vehicle, it rides like a sports car. Also, there is not a lot of cargo room or storage compartments.
Report Abuse
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Great handling
alfstinky1, 03/29/2013
FX37 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
12 of 12 people found this review helpful
I wanted a sporty suv. Room was not a major concern. I wanted it built well with power and a sporty look. I got just what I wanted. The FX37 AWD drives and handles beautifully. Really nice power when you want it with quick steering response. It's a sports ride so don't think you will get a floating ride. It's a little stiff on the street but on the open road at highway speeds it's an enjoyable ride. Storage is good for a couple of people going on a trip but if you have a family look else where. I'm 6' 1" and the front seats are no problem. The rear seats recline and that makes them comfortable for me but straight up they are a little tight.
Report Abuse
Best SUV we have owned
abasin, 05/17/2013
FX37 Limited Edition 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
15 of 16 people found this review helpful
We wanted a mid-sized Luxury SUV that was sporty. Most SUVs are too cushy & underpowered. The Porsche, BMW are cool but too costly for us. That really only left the FX, Cadillac, Acura. The Acura & Cadillac were very good. But the Infiniti had the most power & best electronics. It the difference for my wife. With cameras on 4 sides, not just 3 sides like the BMW, she can park the FX better than her Mini. It's a joy to drive. Great feel & firm handling. It's a rear wheel based AWD, sports car.
Report Abuse
Great handling but horrible ride comfort
hooch999, 01/22/2013
FX37 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A)
15 of 37 people found this review helpful
Handles great, nice interior layout, OK seats, great NAV system. Unfortunately this is not really a luxury car from comfort and noise perspective: ride is very bumpy, every little imperfection makes this car bounce up-down, as if suspension had no damping ability at all. Road noise level is also on extreme side, I sometimes think my windows are open but they aren't. Another issue is - no parking sensors in the middle of the car, so if something is exactly at the center you will not get any warnings, and if you video cams are out after a heavy rain (they are covered with water so useless) it's a real safety issue.
Report Abuse
Also consider these sponsored cars
Related Used 2013 INFINITI FX SUV info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mazda CX-7 2011 for sale
- Used Jeep Liberty 2009
- Used BMW 8 Series 2019
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2015
- Used Mazda 5 2014
- Used INFINITI QX80 2016
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2002
- Used Ram 2500 2005 for sale
- Used Volkswagen Eos 2007
- Used INFINITI QX70 2004
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2022 Carnival
- 2021 Audi TT
- 2020 Volvo V90 Cross Country
- 2020 Shelby GT500
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz Metris
- 2020 V60 Cross Country
- Audi RS 3 2020
- 2020 8 Series Gran Coupe
- 2020 RX 450HL
Other models to consider
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander
- 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2021 Mirage
- Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross 2020
- 2022 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross
- 2021 Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV
- 2020 Mitsubishi Mirage
- Mitsubishi Mirage G4 2020
- 2021 Mirage G4
- Mitsubishi Outlander PHEV 2020
Research similar vehicles
- Tesla Model 3 2021
- 2021 Toyota Camry
- Honda Civic 2021
- 2021 Accord
- 2021 Charger
- 2021 Tesla Model S
- 2021 Corolla
- 2021 Hyundai Elantra
- 2021 Nissan Altima
- 2021 Stinger
Other models
- Used Buick Enclave Elk Grove CA
- Used Buick Enclave Kent WA
- Used Buick Enclave Glendale AZ
- Used Buick Enclave Oxnard CA
- Used Buick Enclave Henderson NV
- Used Buick Enclave Carrollton TX
- Used Buick Enclave Las Cruces NM
- Used Buick Enclave Joliet IL
- Used Buick Enclave Palmdale CA
- Used Buick Enclave Cape Coral FL
- Used Buick Enclave Rancho Cucamonga CA
- Used Buick Enclave North Las Vegas NV
- Used Buick Enclave Cary NC
- Used Buick Enclave Oceanside CA
- Used Buick Enclave Metairie LA
- Used Buick Enclave Moreno Valley CA
- Used Buick Enclave Escondido CA
- Used Buick Enclave Fort Smith AR
- Used Buick Enclave Olathe KS
- Used Buick Enclave Denton TX
- Used Buick Enclave Pomona CA
- Used Buick Enclave Chula Vista CA
- Used Buick Enclave Coral Springs FL
- Used Buick Enclave Littleton CO
- Used Buick Enclave Davenport IA
- Used Buick Enclave Killeen TX
- Used Buick Enclave Glendale CA
- Used Buick Enclave Grand Prairie TX
- Used Buick Enclave Rapid City SD
- Used Buick Enclave Pasadena TX