Used 2012 INFINITI FX FX35 Features & Specs

More about the 2012 FX
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)380.8/499.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity23.8 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque262 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower303 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
xenon high intensity discharge headlampyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
Packages
Premium Packageyes
Deluxe Touring Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
Tow Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Bose premium brand stereo systemyes
Bose premium brand speakersyes
2 subwoofer(s)yes
11 total speakersyes
300 watts stereo outputyes
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
leather steering wheelyes
wood trim on center consoleyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
first aid kityes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
rear view camerayes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood trim on dashyes
overhead console with storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Rear floor matsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net and First Aid Kityes
Stainless Steel Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Dual DVD Head Restraint Monitorsyes
Cargo Area Protector and Organizeryes
Tonneau Coveryes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.7 in.
leatheryes
Front head room39.3 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room57.3 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room54.2 in.
Rear leg room34.6 in.
Rear shoulder room57.4 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Splash Guards (Set of Four)yes
Measurements
Front track64.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity62.0 cu.ft.
Curb weight4284 lbs.
Gross weight5519 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Angle of approach28.8 degrees
Maximum payload1213 lbs.
Angle of departure20.9 degrees
Length191.3 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance7.4 in.
Height65.0 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.
Width75.9 in.
Rear track64.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight White
  • Black Obsidian
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Umbria Twilight
  • Malbec Black
  • Midnight Mocha
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, premium leather
  • Java, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
Tires & Wheels
265/60R18 109V tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
All season tiresyes
fullsize non-matching spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
