Used 2010 INFINITI EX35 SUV Consumer Reviews

What a solid well balanced machine ronkent , 05/13/2014 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 20 of 21 people found this review helpful I had been looking for the smallest most luxurious SUV on the market and sort of stumbled upon the EX35. Bought a 2010 from CarMax in Jan. 2014 and have enjoyed it so much. I truly cannot even imagine driving a more refined, comfortable, practical (I have no kids), good looking, quick vehicle. Adding a new set of Michelin all season performance tires helped a lot. I like everything about this car and have no complaints other that the so so gas mileage. I plan to own this for a long time. as of November 2016 i am still very pleased. and Modern Infiniti does a great job. Update 11-2017. just drove the newest little SUV from Infiniti while my car was being serviced. It did show me that the EX35, while a great car, is very clunky by comparison. But i still like the EX35 a lot and would recommend it without hesitation. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Seasoned Audi owner switches to the EX 35 rockyf , 03/11/2011 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I drove Audi's for 12 years; after looking at the Q5, Acura, Honda, Hyundai, Toyota & Ford decided on the EX35, and have never looked back. Fun to drive, classy interior, tight fit & finish, cozy cabin, retro clock, warm leather, wood accents, the works! Was surprised that the XM nav, weather & traffic require separate purchases after 3 months. Mileage isn't what they promise or other reviews mention. Had one problem within a week of purchase with a rear "clunk" when going over a bump which Infiniti immediately repaired. Storage is fine for short trips or 2 passengers. I would recommend the car to anyone. Bubye Audi!

Comfort, style, and fast! Carolyn S. , 05/05/2016 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful Absolute most favorite auto I've ever owned! Cost of ownership (maintenance and repairs) are higher because it is a high performance vehicle and high-end luxury automobile. Worth every penny, and Rickenbaugh Infiniti in Dacono, CO is the only place I will ever take it. Has only required basic preventive maintenance. So spoiled by this little gem, I won't own anything other than Infiniti! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability

Love this car! onionring1 , 01/16/2011 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I decided to wait one full year from purchase to give an accurate review of this car. On every level this car has been an absolute joy to drive! Beautiful interior and exterior design, rock solid construction, outstanding performance and handling. After 13k miles, not one problem to report. This is such a well engineered vehicle, I love riding in this car! Riding on snow was effortless thanks to the auto AWD. The all around view monitor is a great feature that is extremely useful when in reverse. When it comes to designing useful features, as well as interior and exterior styling, the engineers at Infiniti are in a class by themselves.