Used 2009 INFINITI EX35 Base Features & Specs

Overview
$35,200
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
$35,200
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Center limited slip differentialyes
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
$35,200
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
$35,200
Torque253 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower297 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle36.0 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
$35,200
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
$35,200
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
$35,200
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
$35,200
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
$35,200
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
$35,200
Front head room40.5 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
$35,200
Rear head room38.4 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
$35,200
Front track62.7 in.
Curb weight3918 lbs.
Gross weight5024 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Angle of approach16.1 degrees
Maximum payload1106 lbs.
Angle of departure14.3 degrees
Length182.3 in.
Ground clearance5.4 in.
Height62.6 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width71.0 in.
Rear track64.6 in.
Colors
$35,200
Exterior Colors
  • Moonlight White
  • Scarlet Silver
  • Blue Slate
  • Dark Currant
  • Black Obsidian
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Platinum Graphite
Interior Colors
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Wheat, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Chestnut, premium leather
  • Chestnut, leather
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
$35,200
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/60R V tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
$35,200
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
$35,200
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
