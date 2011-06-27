  1. Home
Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Journey Features & Specs

More about the 2008 EX35
Overview
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Torque253 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower297 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on doorsyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front and rear reading lightsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Front track61.9 in.
Curb weight3790 lbs.
Gross weight4866 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd.
Angle of approach16.4 degrees
Maximum payload1076 lbs.
Angle of departure14.4 degrees
Length182.3 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height61.9 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width71.0 in.
Rear track62.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tidewater
  • Blue Slate
  • Dark Currant
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Moonlight White
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Scarlet Silver
Interior Colors
  • Chestnut, premium leather
  • Chestnut, leather
  • Chestnut, cloth
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Stone, cloth
  • Wheat, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Wheat, cloth
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
225/60R W tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
