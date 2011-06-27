  1. Home
Used 2008 INFINITI EX35 Features & Specs

More about the 2008 EX35
Overview
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV6V6V6
Combined MPG191919
Total Seating555
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Drive typeRear wheel driveAll wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic5-speed shiftable automatic
Center limited slip differentialnoyesno
mechanical center differentialnoyesno
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg16/23 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.320.0/460.0 mi.340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG191919
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)Premium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Torque253 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm253 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm253 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l3.5 l3.5 l
Horsepower297 hp @ 6800 rpm297 hp @ 6800 rpm297 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.36.0 ft.34.8 ft.
Valves242424
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Valve timingVariableVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6V6V6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
2 rear headrestsyesyesyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyesyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesyesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyesyes
stability controlyesyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyesyes
traction controlyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsnonoyes
auto delay off headlampsnonoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
diversity antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
auxiliary audio inputyesyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyesyes
radio data systemyesyesyes
6 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyesyes
alloy trim on doorsyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyesyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
cargo area lightyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesyesyes
keyless ignitionyesyesyes
Climate controlyesyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyesyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyesyes
front and rear door pocketsyesyesyes
retained accessory poweryesyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornonoyes
front and rear parking sensorsnonoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)nonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
2 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
remote window operationyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
low fuel level warningyesyesyes
clockyesyesyes
external temperature displayyesyesyes
trip computeryesyesyes
tachometeryesyesyes
compassnonoyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Front head room40.5 in.40.5 in.38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyesyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.54.8 in.54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front leg room44.3 in.44.3 in.44.3 in.
4 -way power passenger seatyesyesyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesyesyes
Front hip room52.9 in.52.9 in.52.9 in.
clothyesyesno
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Rear head room38.4 in.38.4 in.37.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.50.0 in.50.0 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.28.5 in.28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.55.1 in.55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Front track61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
Curb weight3752 lbs.3915 lbs.3790 lbs.
Gross weight4700 lbs.4863 lbs.4866 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.18.6 cu.ft.18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.32 cd..32 cd..32 cd.
Angle of approach16.4 degrees16.1 degrees16.4 degrees
Maximum payload948 lbs.948 lbs.1076 lbs.
Angle of departure14.4 degrees14.3 degrees14.4 degrees
Length182.3 in.182.3 in.182.3 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.5.7 in.6.5 in.
Height61.9 in.61.9 in.61.9 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.110.2 in.110.2 in.
Width71.0 in.71.0 in.71.0 in.
Rear track62.6 in.62.6 in.62.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Exterior Colors
  • Tidewater
  • Blue Slate
  • Dark Currant
  • Platinum Graphite
  • Black Obsidian
  • Moonlight White
  • Liquid Platinum
  • Scarlet Silver
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, premium leather
  • Wheat, leather
  • Wheat, cloth
  • Chestnut, premium leather
  • Chestnut, leather
  • Chestnut, cloth
  • Graphite, premium leather
  • Graphite, leather
  • Graphite, cloth
  • Stone, premium leather
  • Stone, leather
  • Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyesyesyes
All season tiresyesyesyes
225/60R W tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyesyes
double wishbone front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$31,900
Starting MSRP
$33,300
Starting MSRP
$35,450
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles