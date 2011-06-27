Estimated values
2013 INFINITI EX EX37 Journey 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,472
|$13,613
|$15,446
|Clean
|$10,995
|$13,035
|$14,759
|Average
|$10,039
|$11,879
|$13,386
|Rough
|$9,083
|$10,723
|$12,013
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI EX EX37 Journey 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,059
|$13,103
|$14,853
|Clean
|$10,598
|$12,547
|$14,192
|Average
|$9,677
|$11,434
|$12,872
|Rough
|$8,756
|$10,321
|$11,551
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI EX EX37 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,850
|$12,930
|$14,709
|Clean
|$10,398
|$12,381
|$14,055
|Average
|$9,494
|$11,283
|$12,748
|Rough
|$8,590
|$10,185
|$11,440
Estimated values
2013 INFINITI EX EX37 4dr SUV (3.7L 6cyl 7A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,503
|$12,517
|$14,241
|Clean
|$10,066
|$11,986
|$13,608
|Average
|$9,191
|$10,923
|$12,341
|Rough
|$8,316
|$9,860
|$11,075