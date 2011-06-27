  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI EX
  4. Used 2011 INFINITI EX
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey Features & Specs

More about the 2011 EX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$37,400
See EX Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission7-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$37,400
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Torque253 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower297 hp @ 6800 rpm
Turning circle34.8 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$37,400
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Premium Packageyes
Deluxe Touring Packageyes
Technology Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$37,400
diversity antennayes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
leather and simulated alloy trim on shift knobyes
wood trim on doorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
front and rear door pocketsyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
wood and simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
wood and simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Cargo Organizeryes
Tonneau Coveryes
Cargo Area Protector & First Aid Kityes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$37,400
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,400
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room44.3 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
leatheryes
Front head room38.7 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room54.8 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way power passenger seatyes
Front hip room52.9 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Rear head room37.7 in.
Rear hip Room50.0 in.
Rear leg room28.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protectoryes
Stainless Steel Illuminated Kick Platesyes
Moonroof Wind Deflectoryes
Aerodynamic Kityes
Aluminum Roof Railsyes
Roof Rail Crossbarsyes
Splash Guardsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Front track62.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity47.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight3795 lbs.
Gross weight4860 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place18.6 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.32 cd.
Angle of approach16.4 degrees
Angle of departure14.3 degrees
Length182.3 in.
Ground clearance6.5 in.
Height61.9 in.
Wheel base110.2 in.
Width71.0 in.
Rear track64.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Garnet
  • Black Obsidian
  • Arctic Blue
  • Moonlight White
  • Graphite Shadow
  • Liquid Platinum
Interior Colors
  • Wheat, leather
  • Chestnut, leather
  • Graphite, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$37,400
inside mounted spare tireyes
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
225/55R V tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$37,400
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$37,400
Basic4 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 60000 mi.
See EX Inventory

Related Used 2011 INFINITI EX EX35 Journey info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles