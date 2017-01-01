New-Vehicle Sales Stabilize in Q2 Despite Bumpy Start, According to Edmunds

SANTA MONICA, CA — June 25, 2026 — The car shopping experts from Edmunds forecast that 4,170,533 new cars and trucks will be sold in the U.S. in the second quarter of 2026, representing a 1.0% decrease from the second quarter of 2025 but an 11.3% increase compared to the first quarter of 2026.

"Q2 started on a rocky note as climbing gas prices put a temporary damper on April sales, but a strong rebound in May and June proved that buyers with immediate new-car needs can only sit on the sidelines for so long,” said Jessica Caldwell, Edmunds’ head of insights. “While the auto industry appears stable on the surface, growth is being held back by finance rates stuck around 7% on average and leasing rates stuck below 20%. However, comparison with last year’s Q2 is murky due to the pull-ahead sales triggered by the April 2, 2025, tariff announcements, and Q3 won't be any clearer now that the EV tax credit has been dissolved.”

Edmunds analysts note that automakers are keeping supply and demand in near-perfect lockstep heading into the summer sales months. That discipline is leaving little room for significant discounting or pushing aggressively for market share gains as the industry now prefers prioritizing high margins over higher volume.

"For consumers holding out for the traditional summer selldown events, the reality of this market is going to be a tough pill to swallow,” said Ivan Drury, Edmunds’ director of insights. “Automakers are keeping a tight lid on inventory, so they simply don’t have the excess vehicles to warrant the deep clearance discounts that some holdout consumers have been hoping to see. With interest rates hovering around 7% and leasing providing little relief, the financial hurdles remain high."

SALES VOLUME FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

SALES VOLUME 2026 Q2 Forecast 2025 Q2 Sales 2026 Q1 Sales Change from

2025 Q2 Change from

2026 Q1 GM 708,053 746,756 626,529 -5.2% 13.0% Toyota 666,944 666,477 570,357 0.1% 16.9% Ford 544,928 612,126 457,323 -11.0% 19.2% Hyundai/Kia 488,193 473,283 432,376 3.2% 12.9% Honda 399,308 387,574 336,830 3.0% 18.5% Stellantis 324,534 310,760 306,369 4.4% 5.9% Nissan 240,071 222,210 247,069 8.0% -2.8% Industry 4,170,533 4,212,596 3,747,051 -1.0% 11.3%

MARKET SHARE FORECAST, BY MANUFACTURER

Market Share 2026 Q2 Forecast 2025 Q2 Sales 2026 Q1 Sales Change from

2025 Q2 Change from

2026 Q1 GM 17.0% 17.7% 16.7% -4.2% 1.5% Toyota 16.0% 15.8% 15.2% 1.1% 5.1% Ford 13.1% 14.5% 12.2% -10.1% 7.1% Hyundai/Kia 11.7% 11.2% 11.5% 4.2% 1.4% Honda 9.6% 9.2% 9.0% 4.1% 6.5% Stellantis 7.8% 7.4% 8.2% 5.5% -4.8% Nissan 5.8% 5.3% 6.6% 9.1% -12.7%

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.