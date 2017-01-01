Edmunds Ranked #11 on the 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® List, as Featured in The Wall Street Journal

SANTA MONICA, CA — October 30, 2025 — National car shopping website Edmunds has been ranked #11 on the 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list. Recognized for its culture that emphasizes trust, empowerment, and flexibility, this is the third year in a row Edmunds has been ranked as a Most Loved Workplace® in America by Best Practice Institute, each time ranked #15 or higher.

The rankings, published as a custom content feature in The Wall Street Journal, highlight 100 organizations across industries that are transforming employee experience and redefining retention strategies in today's economy.

"Edmunds' strong ranking on the 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list is a testament to the culture we've nurtured and the priority we've placed on trusting and empowering our employees," said Jamie Epstein, Edmunds' chief people officer. "We take immense pride in providing opportunities to explore new ideas, grow professional skills and work on meaningful projects with colleagues who are highly engaged, supportive and collaborative."

Epstein notes three key initiatives that led to the organization's high mark on this year's list:

The new Driver's ED badging program empowers team members to become "licensed" in five critical focus areas for the business, from Leadership to Cultivating Wellbeing. Participants have the opportunity to upskill through a blended approach of learning from formal development sessions, networking opportunities, and practical on-the-job training.

badging program empowers team members to become "licensed" in five critical focus areas for the business, from Leadership to Cultivating Wellbeing. Participants have the opportunity to upskill through a blended approach of learning from formal development sessions, networking opportunities, and practical on-the-job training. AchievED is a newly established company-wide recognition and service award program designed to celebrate employee excellence and reinforce company values. The digital platform allows employees to instantly send social recognitions to teammates or utilize quarterly point allocations for special points-based recognitions, which can then be redeemed for gift cards, products or charitable donations.

is a newly established company-wide recognition and service award program designed to celebrate employee excellence and reinforce company values. The digital platform allows employees to instantly send social recognitions to teammates or utilize quarterly point allocations for special points-based recognitions, which can then be redeemed for gift cards, products or charitable donations. Through TEDxEdmunds, employees participated in a dynamic learning program designed to develop powerful storytelling and public speaking capabilities by bringing the iconic TED experience to the organization. At the end of the program, employees presented their own "ideas worth spreading" on the TEDxEdmunds stage in front of a company-wide audience and became official "TEDx Speakers."

The 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® results were determined after surveying more than 2.6 million employees from businesses with workforces varying in size from less than 50 to more than 10,000. The list recognizes companies that put respect, caring, and appreciation for their employees at the center of their business model and, in doing so, have earned the loyalty and respect of the people who work for them.

To see the complete 2025 America's Top 100 Most Loved Workplaces® list and company profiles, visit: https://mostlovedworkplace.com/americas-top-most-loved-workplaces-2025

To view the feature in The Wall Street Journal, visit: https://partners.wsj.com/most-loved-workplace/most-loved-workplaces-2025/Americas-top-100-most-loved-workplaces

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Newsweek, Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.