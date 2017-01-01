Edmunds Presents 14th Annual Five Star Dealer Awards Honoring Outstanding Customer Service

SANTA MONICA, CA — January 26, 2026 — Online car shopping resource Edmunds today announced the winners of the 2026 Edmunds Five Star Dealer Awards. This year's awards honor 79 dealers nationwide for outstanding customer satisfaction ratings, with 11 of those dealers earning the prestigious Edmunds Five Star Premier Dealer designation.

"Throughout 2025, car shoppers continued to approach the market with greater care, navigating higher costs and tighter budgets while expecting clarity, transparency, and respect at every step of the process," said Seth Berkowitz, president of Edmunds. "In this environment, trust matters more than ever. Edmunds' Five Star Dealer Awards recognize dealerships that consistently rise to that challenge by delivering exceptional service and creating positive, confidence-building experiences for their customers."

To qualify for a Five Star Dealer Award, dealers must be actively participating in the Edmunds Dealer Partner program, receive at least 30 sales reviews in 2025, and earn an average customer sales review rating of at least 4.5 stars on Edmunds during the 2025 calendar year. To qualify for a Five Star Premier Award, dealers must meet all the requirements of a Five Star Dealer Award and also receive at least 150 sales reviews on Edmunds in 2025.

To find the full list of 2026 winners, visit the Edmunds Industry Center at https://www.edmunds.com/industry/five-star-dealers.html. Edmunds Five Star Dealerships are organized by state, making it easy to identify local winners. Car shoppers can look up the reviews and ratings for any dealer in their area on the Find a Dealer page on Edmunds. Winning dealerships are distinguished by the Five Star Dealer badge on Edmunds and are also presented with a physical trophy to celebrate their achievement.

About Edmunds

Edmunds guides car shoppers online from research to purchase. With in-depth reviews of every new vehicle, shopping tips from an in-house team of experts, plus a wealth of consumer and automotive market insights, Edmunds helps millions of shoppers each month select, price and buy a car with confidence. Regarded as one of America's best workplaces by Newsweek, Fortune, Great Place to Work and Built In, Edmunds is based in Santa Monica, California. Follow us on TikTok, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.