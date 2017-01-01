Your website is your most valuable digital marketing tool. It's the centerpiece of your marketing strategy and serves as your online showroom. So you need to know how it's performing. Google Analytics (GA) tells you how much traffic your site is getting, where it's coming from — and which sources are delivering the best performance. Best of all, GA is unbiased. So you get a true picture of what's driving your site traffic. Compare traffic sources side-by-side and determine your marketing initiatives' ROI.

Top 5 GA insights

1. Traffic flow

See how many sessions and unique visitors your site is getting, and where they're coming from.

2. Visit quality

Know how long shoppers are on your site, how many pages they view, who's bouncing, who's converting and which KPIs are lighting up.

3. ROI

Identify and measure key activities to discover which sources deliver you the most value: inventory searches, VDP views, click-to-calls, website chat, lead forms or visits to your Hours and Directions page.

4. Return visitors

Track digital "be backs" visually and use the cohort analysis to understand which traffic sources are best at sending you the most ready-to-buy customers.

5. Inventory insights

Determine which inventory is getting activity and which sources are driving that engagement.

Want to know more about making the most of your marketing spend? Edmunds dealer partners get complimentary Google Analytics consulting. So reach out to us, we're here for you.