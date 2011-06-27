Used 2002 Hyundai XG350 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG19
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,999
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)296.0/444.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Torque216 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower194 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,999
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,999
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,999
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
retained accessory poweryes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Illuminated passenger vanity mirroryes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,999
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
Front leg room43.3 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Front track60.6 in.
Length191.5 in.
Curb weight3651 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.5 cu.ft.
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Width71.9 in.
Rear track60.2 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Exterior Colors
  • Celadon Green
  • Desert Sand
  • Bordeaux
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Evening Fog
  • Titanium
  • Black Obsidian
Interior Colors
  • Black
  • Beige
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,999
P205/60R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
16 x 6 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,999
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,999
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
