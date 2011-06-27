Used 2001 Hyundai XG300 Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Starting MSRP
$23,499
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$23,499
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$23,499
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/25 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)314.5/462.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$23,499
Torque178 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.0 l
Horsepower192 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$23,499
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$23,499
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$23,499
remote trunk releaseyes
simulated wood trim on center consoleyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front reading lightsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
front door pocketsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$23,499
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$23,499
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,499
Front head room39.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
2 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room56.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room43.4 in.
Front hip room54.8 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$23,499
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room55.4 in.
Rear leg room37.2 in.
Rear shoulder room56.2 in.
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$23,499
Height55.9 in.
Wheel base108.3 in.
Length191.5 in.
Width71.9 in.
Curb weight3604 lbs.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$23,499
Exterior Colors
  • Titanium
  • Desert Sand
  • Evening Fog
  • Bordeaux
  • Nordic White
  • Obsidian Black
  • Ivory Pearl
  • Midnight Green
Interior Colors
  • Beige
  • Black
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$23,499
P205/65R V tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
15 x 6.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$23,499
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$23,499
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
