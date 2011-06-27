  1. Home
Used 2012 Hyundai Veracruz GLS Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
mechanical center differentialyes
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$30,245
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/21 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/432.6 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Torque257 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$30,245
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Premium Package (AWD)yes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$30,245
172 watts stereo outputyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
rear parking sensorsyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$30,245
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Composite Cargo Trayyes
iPod Cableyes
Carpeted Floor Matsyes
First aid kityes
Option Group 01yes
Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone Systemyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$30,245
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,245
premium clothyes
bucket front seatsyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front head room40.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.5 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.4 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
rear ventilation ducts with fan controlyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Mud Guardsyes
Tow Hitchyes
Wheel Locksyes
Roof Rack Cross Railsyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Front track65.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4431 lbs.
Gross weight5908 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Maximum payload1477 lbs.
Length190.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height71.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Exterior Colors
  • Shimmering Silver
  • Boulder Gray
  • Athens Blue
  • Black Noir Pearl
  • Sahara Bronze
  • Marine Blue
  • Stone White
Interior Colors
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Beige, premium cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
alloy wheelsyes
P245/65R17 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$30,245
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$30,245
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
