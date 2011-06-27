  1. Home
Used 2008 Hyundai Veracruz SE Features & Specs

Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG18
Total Seating7
Basic Warranty5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)329.6/473.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.6 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Torque257 lb-ft @ 4500 rpm
Base engine size3.8 l
Horsepower260 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle36.7 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
front, rear and third row head airbagsyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
172 watts stereo outputyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front, rear and 3rd row cupholdersyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
Front and rear air conditioningyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
12V rear and 12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
premium clothyes
Front head room40.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.6 in.
Front hip room57.5 in.
Rear head room39.9 in.
Rear hip Room57.4 in.
Rear leg room38.4 in.
Rear shoulder room60.2 in.
manual folding split-bench third row seatsyes
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Front track65.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity86.8 cu.ft.
Curb weight4266 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.4 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient.35 cd.
Length190.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Ground clearance8.1 in.
Height71.1 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.
Width76.6 in.
Rear track65.7 in.
Exterior Colors
  • Liquid Silver
  • Deep Blue
  • Stone White
  • Black Diamond
  • Blue Titanium
Interior Colors
  • Black, premium cloth
  • Black, leather
  • Gray, premium cloth
  • Gray, leather
P245/60R18 tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
18 x 7 in. wheelsyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Basic5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Drivetrain10 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust7 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ unlimited mi.
